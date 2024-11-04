Matthew Stafford Adds Another Record to Storied Career
For the second consecutive week, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford broke a record held by a Hall of Fame quarterback. Stafford accomplished more things than just a much-needed victory over the Seattle Seawhaks.
Stafford's continued streak of solid play has helped keep the Rams afloat this season. His productive season has led to a few personal accolades as well.
Last week, Stafford passed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for ninth place on the all time completions list, completing his 4,968th pass of his career.
This week, Stafford would pass Marino again. However, this time it was for a different accomplishment. It is an accomplishment that potentially means more as it has led to multiple wins for the Rams.
“Sarah Barshop of ESPN noted that according to Elias Sports Bureau, "Matthew Stafford’s game-winner today was his 13th career game-winning touchdown pass in the final two minutes of the 4th quarter or overtime.
“That broke a tie with Dan Marino for the second-most since the 1970 merger, trailing only Tom Brady's 14."
While the win was undoubtedly the most important stat of the day, it is worth notating the Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the league. He has been in the league well over a decade but continues to play at a respectable level.
In his 16 seasons in the league, Stafford has thrown for nearly 60,000 yards. He has been the glue that kept this Rams team together this season, after it appeared it was headed nowhere fast. His excellent play was on display again on Sunday against the Seahawks.
A record that had stood for decades now belongs to Stafford. If the Rams continue to play well, much more could belong to them. Sitting just outside of first place in the division with multiple winnable games on the horizon, the Rams have a chance to propel themselves into the division's driver seat.
Stafford completed 25 of his 44 passes for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks was another reminder that the Rams always have a chance as long as they have Stafford under center.
