NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add On to Dominant Defensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024 season was mostly a success. It's hard to call a season a success when they were one play away from changing the course of history, but they had a lot of positives. Especially considering how they started, a divisional-round loss was not expected.
They feel even better about their defense heading into next year, as Jared Verse won DROY. The last Ram to win DROY was Aaron Donald, and he had a HOF career. Not only did they win the award, but they had two finalists for it in Verse and Braden Fiske.
They've invested a lot into their defense, and it's surrounded by young players at key positions. Heading into the draft, they should prioritize a position of need like wide receiver or offensive lineman. However, what if the rich got richer? What if the Rams add on to their dominant defense?
That's the question that Daniel Jeremiah poses in his 2.0 mock draft. He believes that the Rams should draft Darius Alexander, a defensive tackle out of Toledo, and add him to their star-studded defensive line.
"The Rams continue to add dynamic players to their young defensive line. Alexander put on a show at the Senior Bowl, and he’s starting to generate some first-round buzz in league circles". He also said the following in another article he published about players who stood out in the Senior Bowl.
"Alexander flashed every day in practice this week. His combination of size and athleticism is really impressive. He has long arms (34 inches) and is a rangy interior defensive lineman. His body type reminds me of Chiefs All-Pro DT Chris Jones".
Although it'd be a smart decision to target a player they need in the draft, I like this stance of adding on to their strength. One of the reasons the Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round was their inability to stop Saquon Barkley and their rushing attack.
In 2024, Alexander had 3.5 sacks and an interception. Alexander's size, accompanied by Fiske and Kobie Turner, would tear up any offensive line. Not to mention, with Verse and Bryon Young blitzing, this defense is sure to rack up tons of sacks.
The Rams have already invested so much into their defense that it can feel redundant to add another defensive stud in the draft, especially with their first-round pick. However, this would take them over the top and could turn them into a historically dominant defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE