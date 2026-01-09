What a Win (and Loss) Means For Rams vs. Panthers Playoff Game

The biggest game of the season is here for the Los Angeles Rams. They will travel back to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the Carolina Panthers in a rematch from Week 13 that has the No. 4-seeded Panthers hosting one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LX. For many reasons, the Rams are looking forward to this rematch.

In Week 13, the Panthers were massive underdogs to the Rams and pulled up their second big upset of the regular season, defeating Los Angeles 31-28 in an incredible back-and-forth affair where Matthew Stafford turned the ball over three times. However, things could be different this time around, which means it is time to look at what a win (and loss) for Sean McVay's Rams against the Panthers could mean this weekend.

What a win means for the Rams

The Rams, at their best, are unstoppable with an offense that resembles much of the 2000s "Greatest Show on Turf" squads. Their defense has shown to be outstanding due to their incredible pass rush and the coaching of defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Should Los Angeles put out their best, no one can beat them.

A win on Saturday would mark yet another playoff win for a young Rams team that has built its foundation on hitting on players in the later days of the last several NFL Drafts. The Rams would get their revenge from Week 13, and if it is a dominant performance as many national pundits predict, their odds of reaching Santa Clara in February increase. The team will likely be back on the road for the divisional round, but could find themselves hosting a playoff game if both Philadelphia and Chicago fall.

A loss means for the Rams

The Rams have shown some vulnerability in the final stretch of the season, especially on special teams and defense, whether they're big plays in the passing game or breakdowns in run fits. They are also traveling against a Panthers team that has not hosted a playoff game in 10 years, with Cam Newton making his return to Charlotte for the first time since his final down four years ago.

A loss would be a massive disappointment for a team with championship aspirations, and it would likely expose more of the flaws that have cost Los Angeles in their five defeats throughout the season. Furthermore, it would end Stafford's MVP season and lead to a potential loss of both coordinators, with 25 percent of teams in the NFL without a head coach entering the offseason. A loss would make this a long offseason for one of the playoff favorites.

