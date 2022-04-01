Skip to main content

NFL Free Agency Power Rankings: Rams Biggest Winners?

In a wild NFL offseason, the best team in the league looks to have made the right moves to get even better.

The NFL landscape was drastically altered in March with a flurry of blockbuster transactions on the trade and free agency market. A number of the league's top talent, like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, found new teams and grabbed headlines.

The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to headlines as they begin the defense of their Super Bowl LVI title. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and other playoff contenders aim to usurp the Rams' NFC title.

While LA did lose some members of its talented roster (Von Miller), the team was able to retain key pieces of the championship team (Matthew Stafford) while also adding major playmakers. More on linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed a five-year $50 million deal with LA, making a dangerous defense even more daunting.

Where do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings? After the first wave of free agency moves, LA is at the tip-top at No. 1. 

This is a team good enough to win the NFC West again and, I believe, it is wisely changing speeds on offense. By letting go of Robert Woods and replacing him with a more possession-by-possession threat in Allen Robinson, Sean McVay may be abandoning his most familiar tendencies and creating an offense that is threatening even when Cooper Kupp is neutralized (and you better believe there will be a Kupp-neutralizing subset of every opponent defense next year).

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay

Has the gap between LA and the tough NFC West Division opponents narrowed? The Rams are still favorites (+150) to win the NFC West in 2022, but what is left to address to put themselves in prime position to repeat as divisional champions? 

wagner
How about contract extensions for the brain trust of general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay?

According to Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, both McVay and Snead are expected to receive contract extensions from ownership later this offseason. Since arriving in 2017, McVay holds a 55-25 record. Snead has been the catalyst of making smart free agent signings and in-season trades that propelled Los Angeles to a pair of Super Bowl appearances in the last four years. 

In a wild NFL offseason, the best team in the league looks to have made the right moves to get even better. 

