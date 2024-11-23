Rams Bitter Rival in Trouble At Quarterback This Week
The Los Angeles Rams' (5-5) in-state rival San Francisco 49ers (5-5) received some devastating news ahead of their Week 12 road game against the Green Bay Packers (7-3). 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out with a right shoulder injury, his first time missing a game this season.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday that eight-year veteran backup Brandon Allen will make the road start at Lambeau Field. Allen is in his first year with the 49ers after spending the past three with the Cincinnati Bengals.
In Purdy's case, he was able to grind through last week's divisional loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks (5-5). He threw for 159 yards, one touchdown, one interception, completing 21 of 28 passes, and being sacked twice.
Shanahan revealed the injury on Monday and Purdy would left Thursday's practice early, not attending media availability post practice. Shanahan said Purdy was battling soreness, but it seems a bit more severe as the injury has lingered all week long, into game day.
The quarterback switch will surely throw a wrench in the 49ers offense that has not lived up to its expectations of recent years. They are still one of the most effective offenses in the league and Shanahan's scheme proves that anybody can come in and succeed at quarterback.
Allen is coming off a season where he played in just one game for the Bengals and threw three passes for negative one yards in a backup spot. He will be asked to enter a dangerously hostile environment in a must-win situation as the 49ers are 5-5 and would fall to the bottom with a loss.
With 49ers tight end George Kittle returning to the lineup after missing last week, Allen will be assisted in several ways in the offensive attack. Running back Christian McCaffrey has recovered from his achilles injury and receiver Deebo Samuel is beyong hungry for a big game.
When Purdy entered the scheme as a rookie as the last pick in the draft and performed surprisingly well, many pointed to Shanahan's expertise as to why he thrived. That will be put to the test once again this week as Allen will have to make a statement in a big game.
