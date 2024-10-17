Rams' Cooper Kupp Returns to Practice, Week 7 Status Uncertain
Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp returned to practice Wednesday. Although he wasn't a full participant, he did individual drills with his position group, per head coach Sean McVay.
There is a possibility that Kupp could play against the Raiders on Sunday. Kupp has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2, but McVay said the receiver is "trending in the right direction."
"He's feeling good, and the important thing is, what we've got to dictate and determine is, is he going to be ready to play like Cooper Kupp's capable of playing?" McVay said via the team transcript. "He's making good progress. I think we'll get a good feel. This will be the first time that you're able to do football-like movements in some of the individual settings. I'll be able to have a good update for you guys tomorrow on that."
There are still some boxes that need to be checked off in order for Kupp to play this week. Mcvay said that the star needs to get through "some of the short-area movements, some of the things that are necessary to be able to be engaged as part of the blocking surface, or to be able to work edges on people as a receiver."
"I think some of it too is even just, alright, when you're connected with somebody, and it's a lean and press away, what does that really feel like?" McVay added. "Just the overall twitch, the overall strength and power with some of the overall movements we'll ask of him."
Through two games in 2024, Kupp has 18 receptions for 147 yards and 1 touchdown. Ahead of the 2024 season, several fans were eager to witness Kupp and sophomore receiver Puka Nacua play together.
Kupp missed a majority of the 2023 season dealing with an injury. Nacua emerged as a star receiver in rookie season as he shattered several records in 2023.
The Rams looked as though they would have the most dangerous wide receiver duo in Kupp and Nacua, but both receivers have missed a majority of games this season.
Kupp had embraced Nacua as a younger brother and it was evident their camaraderie would be beneficial on the field. Nacua was placed on injured reserve after he re-aggravated his knee injury that sidelined him for part of training camp.
Although Kupp wasn't placed on injured reserve, McVay said the team wouldn't rush the receiver to make a return. Nevertheless, there is a chance Kupp could take the field on Sunday.