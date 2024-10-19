Rams Could Be in Play for Heisman Hopeful in Next Year’s Draft
The Los Angeles Rams sit at 1-4 prior to their Week 7 match against the Las Vegas Raiders, and things seem bleak for the team.
There is a lot of football left in the season, and we saw how this team looked last time they were coming off a bye. However, if things continue to trend in this direction, the Rams could be in play for a high draft pick.
That outcome would not be ideal for the Rams, considering they had high hopes for themselves this season. Nonetheless, as things stand, that's the harsh reality.
However, that's a long way from now, and things could always change in this sport. Still, the Rams could finally be selecting their quarterback for the future, and they have plenty of options to choose from.
Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, and it may be time to start thinking about the future. One quarterback that they could have their eye on is Texas Heisman hopeful quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Brock Vierra of Raws Wire noted that Ewers is one of five quarterbacks who they could select outside of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Ewers is a massive gamble for any team as he's one of the best quarterbacks in college football who continually puts the ball on the money and has been stacking Ws in Texas' win column since he transferred back to his home state from Ohio State in 2022. Ewers also has a troubling injury history, some issues with the deep pass, and weighing only 210 pounds, his size is concerning.
"Ewers has missed at least two games in the last three seasons. He also won Texas' first Big 10 title since 2009 last season and he has his Longhorns ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. Texas plays No. 5 Georgia this Saturday, setting up Ewers' biggest challenge yet. Perhaps the Rams' player development and training staff may be the answer to Ewers' injury issues."
Like with any quarterback, there are some pros and some cons.
Ewers is no different; however, he has proven that he can be the type of quarterback to lead a team to new heights. Luckily for Ewers, his opportunity wouldn't come immediately, as we assume Stafford would still be the quarterback in 2025.
At only 21 years old and with the opportunity to learn from Stafford for 2-3 years, Ewers could be the answer for the Rams moving forward.
