Evaluating the Rams' Decision to Play Starters in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off two straight losses. In Week 16 and Week 17, the Rams did not have the outcome they wanted to, but they know they still have time to fix it and look ahead.

That is something that they have been doing all season long, and it is not going to change just because of these recent road bumps. They still have a lot to play for, and it is going to be harder, but this team has everything they need to do it and make their run, and it all starts in the final game in Week 18.

It is a game where we are going to see the Rams starters play. If you are a healthy starter, we are going to see you on the field. This is the first time all year that the Rams have lost back-to-back games, and they certainly do not want to go into the playoffs with a losing streak.

The offense also needs to find its rhythm once again and make sure everything is clicking for them heading into the playoffs. That is going to be a key element for this team if they want to make their run,

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts after an incompletion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rams Playing Starters is Key for Playoffs

On the defensive side of the ball, they will make sure they patch up all the mistakes they have been making during this two-game skid. The defense wants to be that defense that many offenses do not want to face. That is something this team needs going into the final game of the regular season, and they are going to get the chance to do it. The Rams' defense wants to find their rhythm and get back to doing what it does best and getting after the quarterback.

"Oh, they are playing. Oh, we are playing," said head coach Sean McVay when asked about starters playing in Week 18. "They were going to play anyway. We need to play better football. I do not know what the consequences are and all those types of things, but we've got to play better."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This is going to be a different approach than we are used to seeing the Rams take heading into the playoffs. But it is one that makes all the sense in the world. It could get them going into the playoffs, and that is how they want to make their run. But it is no secret that the Rams need to play better on both sides of the ball.

