Critical Decision Rams Must Make in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams will have an interesting decision to make in the final game of the 2025 NFL regular season.

The things that we do know are that the Raiders will be at home for their final game of the season against their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. We also know that the Rams cannot win the division and are set to get the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, depending on their results and the other NFC West game in Week 18. The Rams will have to make a critical decision.

The decision that the Rams could make is sitting their starters and giving them a bye week as they get ready for the playoffs. The Rams will be playing on wild card weekend.

The Rams have some injuries that could use the week off, but it also comes with potentially giving up on the seed they could get. The Rams could drop with a loss. This will be a game that the Rams could win with the backups in not it is not a guarantee. That is something to keep in mind.

Rams Could Sit Starters in Week 18

On the other hand, you want all the momentum going into the playoffs. The Rams offense has been one fired, and you could be playing with fire by resting them in the final game.

The Rams offense does not want to be stopped, and if they are, can they get back on fire and have no rust going into the playoff game? The Rams will have this choice to make, but do not be surprised if the decision is made to sit the starters.

We have seen in the past with head coach Sean McVay resting his starters. Even with it affecting the seeding, the Rams take the health of their players seriously.

If the Rams feel like it is better to rest their team, that is what they are going to do at the end of the day. They want to be the healthiest they can be in the playoffs. If they want to make a deep run, they have to make sure they have all their starters available for all the games they play in the postseason.

The Rams are still the team to beat in the NFL and are still the favorites to win it all. They will start their journey of wanting to go back to the Super Bowl on the road. This team could win at any stadium against any team.

