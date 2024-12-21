Rams' DC Shula Sounds Off on Aaron Rodgers, Jets
The Los Angeles Rams head to New York in Week 16 to face the Jets. Both teams are coming off wins from their previous game. Both teams have something to show. The Rams want to show they can stay in 1st place in the NFC West. And the Jets players want to show they can play well and stay on the team next season.
For the Rams' young defense, they will have the task of cooling down veteran and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has played his best football of the season in the last two weeks. Rodgers has two wide receivers that can cause trouble for the secondary. Also, running back Breece Hall can open up the run game. A great challenge for the Rams' defense this week in New York.
"He [Aaron Rodgers] is one of the best to ever play," said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "Obviously, the accuracy that he throws with, the rapport he has with Davante Adams. Now they have Garrett Wilson going. So, it is just a really tough offense to prepare for. The game moves so slow for him. You are not exactly going to be able to trick him. He has kind of seen everything. He is one of the best in the league as far as just ball placement. They might be covered but really, they are never covered, especially with Aaron Rodgers. It is a great challenge, and it is always fun to go against him."
Rodgers has shown his ability to move around the pocket late in the season.
"The off-schedule stuff has always been a big part of his game. And it looks like definitely after these last three weeks he is moving around a lot better. Kind of looks like his old self. It is going to be a great challenge. And yeah, you definitely see he is feeling healthy you know later toward the end of the season. So, it is good ... It is about the execution, you got some really good players. The [Jets] offense you know executes at a high level. The lines playing really well. They have three really good backs. And Aaron has done a really nice job of spreading it around. I would just say, they are executing at a really high level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE