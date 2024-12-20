Rams' Stafford Locked In for Matchup Against Jets
The Los Angeles Rams are amid an end-of-season playoff push that will end with two games against NFC West opponents. However, before those two games, the Rams must travel to the other side of the country to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
While some players' intensity and effort differ depending on the opponent, Rams head coach Sean McVay credited quarterback Matthew Stafford with consistently preparing the right way, regardless of the opponent.
“I think you'd have to talk to him about that," McVay said. "I think he's been pretty consistent. He knows, too. What I would guess he would say is, 'I'm playing their defense and want to do the best job that I can to try to lead our offense while being a positive influence on this team as a leader.'
"He's pretty consistent. I think that's the rare thing when you look at both him and Aaron. Consistency is the truest measurement of performance. These guys have consistently had the ability to be able to prepare week in and week out, understanding that humility is only a day or a week away in this league, so you have to be able to bring it. It doesn't matter who you're playing; every single team in this league presents challenges, and I think both of those guys would say that. I think there's a mutual respect I would imagine they both have for one another."
Stafford and Rodgers spent over a decade in the NFC North, facing each other twice a year in the domed confines of Ford Field to snowy Lambeau Field. On Sunday, the two quarterbacks with two Super Bowls, multiple Most Valuable Player awards, and over 100,000 passing yards between the two of them will meet again.
Stafford is eager for the opportunity to face an old divisional rival once again.
“I'm just excited to go up there and play," Stafford said. "Obviously, meaningful football in the month of December is an awesome thing to be a part of. We've earned that, and we’ve got
to continue to earn that opportunity to play games that matter. This just happens to
be the next one on the list. I have a ton of respect for Aaron and have competed
against him a bunch of times in my career. He's a hell of a player and does a great
job. He’s still doing a really good job for them. He played fantastic in the last couple
of weeks. He looks to be healthy, moving around and doing his thing."
