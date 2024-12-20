REPORT: Will the Rams Avoid Stumbling Against Rodgers, Jets?
The Los Angeles Rams are rolling, as they have won three of their previous four games, including the last three in a row. The Rams are three wins away from completing their improbable comeback from a 1-4 start to securing a playoff berth, which is something that has rarely been done in National Football League history.
The Rams sustained numerous injuries early in the season before the first of their two separate, three-game winning streaks helped save their season and bring them back into contention for the NFC West title.
Los Angeles now has a chance to secure a playoff berth and a home playoff game, which was thought unlikely by many after the first five weeks of the season. However, after regaining players such as Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams recovered nicely.
The Rams have won their last three games, including a hard-fought battle against the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday. In a must-win game against a divisional foe, the Rams delivered a win.
Los Angeles will try to win its fourth game in a row on Sunday, against a New York Jets team that has a Hall of Fame quarterback and wide receiver duo in Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The two looked like their former selves last Sunday, albeit against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Still, the Jets are a formidable team that is not as bad as their 4-10 record suggests. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently released his predictions for every game this weekend and had a positive outlook for a Rams team on a hot streak, predicting the Rams to win 30-29.
"This is a long trip for the Rams, but they are playing well,” Prisco said. “The Jets are coming off a victory over the Jaguars, and Aaron Rodgers has looked much better the past two weeks. The Jets defense has issues. Look for a lot of points here as the Jets hang around, but the Rams find a way.”
The Rams must focus on the Jets and not look forward to their two upcoming matches against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks; even though they will be the two most critical games of the Rams' season.
