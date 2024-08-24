Rams DE Seen as Candidate For Roster Cuts
The Los Angeles Rams play their final preseason game of the 2024 preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. While there is little to look forward to, considering that head coach Sean McVay doesn't care about the preseason, it does mean that we, the regular season, are near.
The Rams will kick off their 2024 regular season in two weeks, but before we get there, L.A. will need to make some tough decisions. One of those decisions will be to cut some players to complete the 53-player roster.
The Rams will get a better understanding once Saturday's preseason game concludes. Still, whether they make their decision on Sunday or in the coming days, one player may be looking for another team once it's all said and done: L.A.'s former 2023 sixth-round pick, defensive end Ochaun Mathis.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report believes Mathis will be the odd man out for the Rams when the 53-man roster is released.
"Edge-rushing depth is a good thing, but Los Angeles has some flexibility up front within its roster locks," said Kenyon. "Ochaun Mathis, who appeared in eight games as a rookie, is seemingly well behind at the position."
The Rams have some challenges ahead, but all signs point to the team cutting ties with their former draft pick. Mathis has struggled to secure a position on the depth chart, although he is way down in the depth chart. Although he had a strong career in college at TCU, he has struggled to translate that to the professional level.
The Rams selected 14 players in the 2023 NFL draft. Many of them played crucial roles for the team, but others either struggled to get playing time, or the roster was too full to accommodate them.
Mathis was a former standout at TCU before the Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 189 overall pick.
Mathis played the first four years of his college career at TCU, collecting 135 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The 25-year-old entered the transfer portal after his fourth season at TCU and arrived at Nebraska.
In 12 games at Nebraska, Mathis recorded 48 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended. The defensive end could be looking for a new team in the coming days.
