Rams Could Finally Move Into New Practice Facility Next Week
The Los Angeles Rams are likely moving to their new complex in Woodland Hills by next week.
The facility was supposed to be ready at the beginning of August, but an unexpected delay caused the Rams to return to California Lutheran University for the last three weeks.
If there aren't any more delays, the Rams should make the move to the new facility next week.
“We’ve been here before, so I wouldn’t rule anything out,” coach Sean McVay told the Associated Press after practice on Tuesday. “I have no idea. If Woodland Hills is ready to roll, then this will be the last day. If not, then we’ll be back here. I’ve sat here before and said, ‘Hey, it was great being here,’ and here we are again here.”
The prosaic complex in Thousand Oaks has been home to the Rams for the last eight years since the club returned to Los Angeles in 2016. The college facility was meant to be a temporary home for the Rams, but it was definitely jarring to newcomers.
Troy Reeder recalled his first time at the unsightly complex when he arrived as an undrafted rookie in 2019.
“It’s funny because most of the guys did their research before, and there was like, ‘Wow, this is where we’re training? Like, where is everything?’” Reeder said. “You know, it’s not much to look at, but it didn’t take long to become home.”
Despite the lowly bungalows, the Rams have reached the playoffs in five of the past seven seasons. It's evident the mediocre complex isn't reflective of the team's talent.
It is crazy to imagine that a team that won the Super Bowl in 2021, is still practicing at the amateur facility.
Nevertheless, the Rams have more important things to worry about. McVay is preparing his team for a joint practice with the Houston Texans and the preseason finale on Saturday.
Players will have to adjust to the sweltering heat of Houston, a notch higher than the heat in the San Fernando Valley.
“We do a pretty good job of preparing for hydration and different things like that,” Reeder said. “I’d be lying if I said I’d be excited if it was 105 (degrees) versus 95, but to us, we got to get our work in.”
Once the Rams return from the Houston heat, an upgraded complex will be waiting. Hopefully.
Reeder echoes the excitement of the entire Rams organization that is eager to make the jump to the Woodland Hills facility.
“I think the excitement of being in a new facility with some new equipment, new stuff and more space will be worth the move,” Reeder said.
