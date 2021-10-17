    • October 17, 2021
    Rams at Giants Week 6 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams' Week 6 contest against the Giants.
    The betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants Week 6 matchup have shifted all throughout the week. With so many injuries, causing uncertainties as to which players would play and who would be sidelined, the odds have seen a lot of movement.

    In coming off a game played on Thursday Night Football 10 days ago, the Rams will take the field with extra preparation. Meanwhile, the Giants will be without two key starters: running back Saqoun Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

    Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 6 showdown between the Rams and Giants:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams at Giants Week 6

    Point spread: Rams -7.5

    Over/under point total: 49

    Moneyline: Rams -350, Giants +275

    While the Rams sit as over a touchdown favorite, the line has dropped by nearly a field goal from when the betting lines opened to now. Therefore, additional money has likely come in on the Giants from betters. Plus, you'd have to factor in quarterback Daniel Jones being available had something to do with where the line currently stands.

    The over/under of 49 has gone up 1.5 points since it opened. That would average out to each team scoring 24.5 points. With the Rams' explosive offense, that is very attainable but are the Giants in position to score at that rate?

    Kickoff for this Week 6 matchup between the Rams and Giants is set for Sunday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT at MetLife Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

