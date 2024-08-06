Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo Will Face 'Uphill' Battle to Make Roster: Report
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into 2024 with a newly rebuilt quarterback corps that includes Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Rams signed Garopollo after the former starter spent one season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Garoppolo had a rough time with the Raiders and stayed on the West Coast to be an insurance policy for Stafford.
Bennett also returns to the Rams after he spent a season away. General Manager Les Snead revealed to reporters that Bennett's absence in 2023 was directly related to his taking a year off after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles.
With Stafford signed through this season, the team can breathe a little easier in terms of their starter. However, who is set to suit up as QB2 is still a bit uncertain.
A site dedicated to 49ers rumors has indicated that the backup contest might just be Stetson's to keep.
According to the post, "Rumblings around Los Angeles camp is that veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo has an uphill climb to make the roster. LA initially brought him in to be QB2 behind Stafford, but Jimmy G is struggling at camp… and per source “that’s putting it kindly.”
This report can be taken with a grain of salt simply because the team has limited options in terms of a veteran that can back up Stafford. Bennett has the ability to rise and become backup, but after a year away from the team — he may need some time to get back into the swing of things.
The only reason this report might be true to a degree is based on the fact that Garoppolo is set to serve a suspension heading into the 2024 season.
Before he can step onto the field in 2024, he will have to serve a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.
With Betson having a two-game head start on Garoppolo, he may be able to secure the QB2 position. However, that would only be the case if Stafford is hurt.
Garoppolo may have had a rough season with the Raiders, but he still remains a viable backup quarterback. The Rams would not have signed him had they not believed that Garoppolo offers a solid security blanket in the event that Stafford suffers another injury.
Stafford made it threw most of 2023, but the UCL sprain just added to the ailments he has dealt with the past two seasons.