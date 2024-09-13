Rams' Latest Injury Report Reveals Horrible News For Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams offensive line has lost a number of starters and backups. The latest injury report states Kevin Dotson didn't practice on Thursday.
The guard was initially labeled as day-to-day with a lateral ankle sprain. Dotson also didn't practice on Wednesday.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team was taking a cautious approach with Dotson this week with the expectation that the guard would play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. However, missing this many practice days is always concerning.
Dotson was one of the many players who was injured in the season opener. By the time Dotson exited a game with a foot injury, the Rams were already down to their backup center, rookie Beaux Limmer, their second right tackle, Warren McClendon, and their third left tackle, A.J. Arcuri.
Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein was listed on the latest injury report with a foot issue, a change from the initial report which stated the tackle was dealing with an ankle injury.
Havenstein was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice. Havenstein missed the season opener against the Detroit Lions because of an ankle injury, but the latest injury report indicates that the injury has now affected his entire foot.
Dotson was one of many offensive linemen injured in Week 1.
Center Steve Avila sprained his MCL in the season opener. The Rams placed Avila on the Injured Reserve and he will miss at least four games.
Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom also sustained an injury in Week 1. He is slated to miss a few weeks due to an ankle injury. Noteboom was replaced by Havenstein against the Lions, but even the primary backup couldn't escape an injury.
Skills players also sustained injuries against the Lions. Sophomore receiver Puka Nacua re-aggravated the knee injury that kept him out for a few weeks in training camp. Nacua was also placed on the injured reserve but could miss more than four games.
Although Alaric Jackson isn't injured, the Rams were short their starting left tackle since Jackson is currently serving a two-game suspension. Jackson will also miss Week 2.
Other players on the latest injury report included Quentin Lake, Christian Rozeboom, Cobie Durant, and Davis Allen.
It remains uncertain how the offensive line will look in Week 2, but if Dotson and Havenstein were to play it could look something like this: David Bakthiari (left tackle), Jonah Jackson (left guard), Beaux Limmer (center), Dotson (right guard), and Havenstein (right tackle).
But this potential offensive line could change, given Dotson and Havenstein might not play.