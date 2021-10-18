    • October 18, 2021
    Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

    We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams' Week 7 matchup against the Lions.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have looked like one of the more superior offenses in the league through the season's first six weeks. But deep down, this upcoming matchup will presumably be held to an extremely high regard for quarterback Matthew Stafford as he'll get his first look against his former team, the Detroit Lions.

    In coming off a convincing 38-11 victory over the New York Giants, Stafford and the Rams are flying high. However, coach Sean McVay said after the game that he still is not satisfied and wants the slow start to games offensively to be put behind them.

    Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 7:

    *All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

    Rams vs. Lions Week 7

    Point spread: Rams -15.5

    Over/under point total: 50 

    Moneyline: Rams -1,099, Lions +700

    The Rams come in as huge favorites as the oddsmakers have L.A. set out to win by three scores. While that's an enormous spread for NFL standards, the Rams are coming off a game in which they won by four scores over the Giants.

    The point total has been set at 50 points, a relatively high number given the blowout potential this game possesses.

    Kickoff for this Week 7 matchup between the Rams and Lions is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT at MetLife Stadium.

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI.

