Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The Los Angeles Rams have looked like one of the more superior offenses in the league through the season's first six weeks. But deep down, this upcoming matchup will presumably be held to an extremely high regard for quarterback Matthew Stafford as he'll get his first look against his former team, the Detroit Lions.
In coming off a convincing 38-11 victory over the New York Giants, Stafford and the Rams are flying high. However, coach Sean McVay said after the game that he still is not satisfied and wants the slow start to games offensively to be put behind them.
Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of Week 7:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams vs. Lions Week 7
Point spread: Rams -15.5
Over/under point total: 50
Rams vs. Lions Week 7 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the opening lines ahead of the Rams' Week 7 matchup against the Lions.
5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 6 Win Over Giants
What are the main takeaways we learned from the Rams' Week 6 game against the Giants?
Sean McVay Says TE Johnny Mundt's Knee Injury 'Doesn't Look Good' | Team Tracker
Rams tight end Johnny Mundt suffered a knee injury in Week 6 and coach Sean McVay sounded somewhat worried regarding the severity.
Moneyline: Rams -1,099, Lions +700
The Rams come in as huge favorites as the oddsmakers have L.A. set out to win by three scores. While that's an enormous spread for NFL standards, the Rams are coming off a game in which they won by four scores over the Giants.
The point total has been set at 50 points, a relatively high number given the blowout potential this game possesses.
Kickoff for this Week 7 matchup between the Rams and Lions is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1:05 p.m. PT at MetLife Stadium.
More from Ram Digest:
- Matthew Stafford on Facing Lions in Week 7: 'Just Another Football Game'
- Sean McVay Says TE Johnny Mundt's Knee Injury 'Doesn’t Look Good'
- Taylor Rapp Puts Together Career Day in Rams' 38-11 Victory Over Giants
- Rams Defeat Giants in Convincing Fashion, 38-11
- RB Sony Michel Reflects on His Time With Rams Leading Into Week 6
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI.