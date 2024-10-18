Rams News: Latest Injury Report Casts Doubt on Three Starters Returning
Rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, and star receiver Cooper Kupp could likely miss the Rams' Week 7 matchup with the Raiders.
All three players were limited participants in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, indicating their return may be prolonged.
Whittington sustained a shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. He landed on his shoulder while attempting to make a catch and was tackled on a crossing route.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said the injury shouldn't affect his availability, so there is still a possibility the rookie will play Sunday.
Noteboom was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of September because of an ankle injury. He's only played in the season opener for the Rams this season.
Noteboom is one of the many offensive lineman that has dealt with injuries this season. Now that he is eligible to come off injured reserve, the Rams are hopeful he can play in Week 7.
Kupp wasn't placed on injured reserve, but the star receiver hasn't played since Week 2. The Rams lost both of their best receivers in a matter of two weeks. Puka Nacua was sidelined by a knee injury and placed on injured reserve after the season opener.
Kupp could make a return this week, but the Rams won't rush the recovery process.
"(Having Cooper Kupp changes play calling) significantly, but it is about the players and I think that's one of the things that you have to do a good job of," McVay said via the team transcript.
"I've always said, when people ask 'What do you think makes a good coach?' I think it's flexibility, adjustability, and adaptability," McVay added. "There are certain foundational things you want to do, but ultimately, it's always about your players."
The Rams sit at 1-4 and hope to get back in the win column following the bye week. Matthew Stafford has had to adjust to losing a number of starters, especially receivers and offensive linemen.
It hasn't been an easy road for the Rams, but the team is hopeful things can turn around this Sunday.
"Even stuff leading up to the bye, I think you're making subtle adjustments after every game and maybe it is changing the personnel or maybe just moving a couple guys within the scheme or doing something that they do a little bit better, putting them in a better position or maybe it is the calls," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said. "So, we're really looking at everything."