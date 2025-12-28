How the Rams Can Nail the 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most interesting teams to think about when it comes to the 2026 NFL draft. Despite having one of the best records in the league, they'll have two picks in the first round, with one of them being around the top ten.

They have a chance to make that top pick even better if they beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 , which would give them an even greater chance at selecting a franchise-altering player. What combination of players must they select to address their greatest weaknesses and continue their dominance in 2026?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

FOX Sports published a mock draft where they predicted how the first round of next season's draft class will go. They believe the best way to stock up for the future is to invest in both of the lines, as they predict the Rams will select offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and defensive lineman Caleb Banks.

"Proctor is a specimen at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds and has given up just five sacks in the last two seasons (according to PFF). Rob Havenstein is 33 years old and dealing with injuries, making this an ideal fit for Los Angeles".

A Dog in the Trenches

In this mock draft, top defensive back prospects Mansoor Delane and Caleb Downs are already off the board. I think the Rams' top priority in the draft should be their secondary, but if they miss out on those top prospects, Proctor's a good consolation prize.

There's nothing funny about Proctor's size or weight, as he's one of the most imposing offensive linemen in the country. He would be an anchor on the Rams' offensive line and would go a long way in protecting Matthew Stafford from any pass rushers that would be coming his way.

Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor hasn't had the season many expected but he's looked better as of late and looked like the top 10 pick he was projected to be vs Tennessee in Week 8



The biggest red flags of Proctor as a prospect are that he isn't the most technically sound offensive lineman prospect. He's prone to being beaten off the line with speed and pass-rush moves, which every NFL rusher has in their bag of tricks. He relies too much on his physical frame to be able to wall off defensive linemen, which means he can be outsmarted or schemed around to reduce his impact.

However, I still think he's worth the risk of a top pick for the Rams. Their offensive line has improved this season with them trading for Coleman Shelton and retaining Alaric Jackson, but injuries happen all the time in the NFL. Even if Proctor doesn't start right out of the gate, he can learn how to improve on the P's and Q's by those around him, and he already has the size to be an elite offensive lineman. If the Rams can iron out his kinks, they have a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro in their hands with Proctor.

Another Dog in the Trenches

"It's not often you see an interior lineman lead your team in pressures, but that's just what Banks did for Florida in 2024 with 29. He also added 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He only played three games this season due to injury, but he has all the tools to dominate at the next level with his 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame. This would be a steal for the Rams to add to a defense that already features several young stars".

Talk about the rich getting richer. The Rams already have a stacked defensive line. There isn't a single member of their defensive line that has failed to meet expectations this season, and yet, they're predicted to add another big body and playmaker to make their defense even scarier.

Banks has the size of an elite defensive lineman in the NFL, but he wasn't able to showcase much of it in his senior season due to injury. If he impresses in the combine, I don't think it'd be a bad selection for the Rams to take a chance on his athleticism.

They already have a ton of young playmakers on the defensive line, so it's not a glaring need, but the only way they can keep their defense amazing is by continuing to spend draft picks on it. Walking away without a defensive back in the first round of next season's draft is alarming for the Rams, but Proctor and Banks are two prospects they can't miss out on.

