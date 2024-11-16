Rams' OC Harps On Improving Run Game, Patriots Defensive Pressure
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) will require a bounce back offensive performance on Sunday afternoon to keep their playoff hopes alive as they prepare for a road matchup with the New England Patriots (3-7). Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on the Rams' game plan to earning a key win.
The Rams will stack up against a strong Patriots defense that is responding from a 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears, recording nine sacks in the game. They are in the top half of the league in total sacks with 25 through ten games.
"These guys [Patriots defense] are long, they're big, they're strong, they're sturdy and that's the way they've built it there," LaFleur said. "That's why they've always been an extremely good defense and a really good front seven. We'll have our hands full there. Every week you have your hands full with defensive linemen in this league. It's just the way that they're built in terms of their length and their size. Obviously, Miami had some of those similar guys like most teams do and [they] got some hands on some balls. Keep the hands off, go attack them, get on them first and just keep battling your butt off."
Veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and second year edge rusher Keion White are tied for the team lead in sacks with five a piece. Wise is currently listed as questionable with a foot injury that could potentially keep him out of Sunday's contest and a huge plus for the Rams' offensive line.
LaFleur mentioned the run game struggles from a week ago as the Rams were only able to muster 70 yards on the ground. Second-year star running back Kyren Williams had one his worst worst games of the season with 62 rush yards on 15 carries.
Williams started the season with six-straight games with a rushing touchdown and has fallen silent recently, not scoring in the past three games. LaFleur mentioned that it's a full team effort to get that ground game going and the benefits of physical practice to help make the correct adjustments.
"I think Kyren is battling," LaFleur said. "Again, within all facets of offense but particularly the run game, it takes all eleven [players]. This isn't one person's problem right now, the way that we're running the football. It's all of our problems, starting with coaching. We have to get it fixed on our end first and the players will follow suit. We're working at it and these guys want to get this thing fixed. It starts on days like today when we get the pads on, practicing with a purpose so that it can become game reality on Sunday."
Sunday will be a telling matchup for the entire offense, specifically the run game as well as the performance from the offensive line being able to stave off a hungry Patriots defensive front. A strong showing will prove that this team has made immediate changes to continue winning games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE