Rams Offensive Line Listed as Below Average In New Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams have spent time re-building their offensive line after some poor play in recent years. The team has wanted to get the line back to where it was when they won the Super Bowl in 2021 but it has been a work in progress.
Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked each NFL team's offensive line as the new season begins soon. The Rams came in marked as a below-average unit, sitting in the No. 16 spot.
"The Rams' shrewd trade acquisition of Kevin Dotson ahead of the 2023 campaign paid massive dividends. He put together a breakout season, finishing with the second-highest PFF grade among guards and earning himself a new contract with the Rams. Los Angeles will hope Jonah Jackson, who the team signed in free agency, will yield similar results, as they are expected to be once again among the better run-blocking units in the NFL."
Despite some offseason additions, Los Angeles still has some work to do along the offensive line. Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford is priority one for this team so if this unit can gel together, it would be a massive win for the Rams.
The Rams' offense is expected to be a top unit again this season so the play of the offensive line will be crucial. If they can play up to par, Los Angeles could see themselves get back to the postseason.
