Watch: Trailer for Former Rams QB Kurt Warner 'American Underdog' Movie

Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will have a film made after him.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner experienced an unorthodox path in order to make his mark in the NFL.

From going undrafted out of the University of Northern Iowa to playing three seasons in the Arena Football League, Warner experienced quite the bumpy road.

Eventually, he was signed by the St. Louis Rams in 1998. Warner got his first start in the league being the Rams' backup quarterback. Only until he was then trusted into a starting role, which from that point on, Warner never looked back.

Warner led the 'Greatest Show on Turf' into being the NFL's most prominent offenses the game has seen. The offense was designed by offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who dialed up plays for Warner and co. to take the league by storm.

Ultimately, Warner led St. Louis to win Super Bowl XXXIV. He also took home several personal achievements, including two MVP awards and being named the 2008 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

To honor the milestones Warner overcame, his career is being made into a film. The movie 'American Underdog' will be released in theaters on December 25, 2021, featuring actor Zachary Levi who will be playing Warner.

The official trailer of the movie was released Monday on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.