Rams Release First Injury Report Ahead of Matchup With 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams released the first injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 3 NFC rivalry matchup.
Tight end Davis Allen, kicker Joshua Karty, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, cornerback Cobie Durant, and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson were all featured on the initial report.
Dotson was the only player to practice Wednesday. The guard was limited in reps but was able to participate despite his foot injury.
Dotson was among several players who sustained injuries in the season opener. By the time the guard made his departure, the Rams were already down to their backup center, rookie Beaux Limmer, their second right tackle, Warren McClendon, and their third left tackle, A.J. Arcuri.
Karty is dealing with a groin issue, but he is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kupp wasn't placed on injured reserve, unlike a number of teammates. Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson III both went on injured reserve.
The latest move by the Rams, or lack thereof, regarding Kupp, is a positive update for fans. Head coach Sean McVay said Kupp's left ankle injury isn't season-ending and won't require surgery.
Kupp will be in a cast for a week to reduce swelling and then will begin the rehab process. McVay also said he doesn't want to put expectations on the star wide receiver to return by a certain point in the season.
“I don’t want to put any expectations on — I know he’s going to want to be back as soon as he can, but I don’t want to put any expectations or unnecessary things on him,” McVay told reporters. “He’s going to do everything in his power to get back, whenever that is.”
The Rams are close to hitting the maximum amount of players on injured reserve who can be designated to return. The NFL rule limits a team to bringing back eight players from injured reserve and two additional players in the playoffs.
Starters Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Jackson, Johnson, Darious Williams are all on injured reserve. Several backup players are also on injured reserve: Joe Noteboom, Tre Tomlinson, Derion Kendrick, Larrell Murchison, KT Leveston, and Conor McDermott.
McVay broke down how the Rams will approach the injured reserve situation.
“It’s a matter of, OK, we don’t necessarily need that spot (open on the 53-man roster),” McVay said. “Because of the amount of injuries that we have, if there is a chance — neither one of those other two that we put on (Jackson and Johnson) would have ever been able to be back before that four games plus that bye week not necessarily counting. For us, that was kind of what went into not necessarily putting him on there yet."