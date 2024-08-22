Rams Sign Free Agent Running Back
The Los Angeles Rams signed running back SaRodorick Thompson on Thursday. The 24-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent, but now in his second year, is tasked with adding depth to the backfield.
The New Orleans signed the former Texas Tech product in 2023. Thompson then signed with the Seattle Seahawks. The tailback spent the majority of the regular season in Seattle. He appeared in one game for the Seahawks for a total of two offensive snaps. Thompson was released by Seattle on Dec. 8.
From 2018-22, Thompson recorded 540 carries for 2,664 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns at Texas Tech.
Thompson has a comparable combination of size, speed, and power. He has quick footwork, and solid balance, shows urgency and skill in reaching the goal line, and has the ability to face blitzers head-on.
Some downsides to Thompson are his average burst running down the middle and his decision-making in the run has to be quicker.
Nevertheless, he could be potential situational back for Los Angeles.
Although the Rams have five running backs on the roster, only two have participated in preseason games. Boston Scott and Zach Evans are the only running backs expected to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but with the addition of Thompson, that may change.
Scott scored the game-winning 34-yard touchdown on Saturday. He posted 10 carries for 55 yards in Saturday's preseason win over cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. Scott spent several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is slated to play a backup role for the Rams this season. His performance on Saturday possibly secured his role for the team.
Thus, it's likely Thompson will be competing with Evans for a similar role with the Rams.
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum make up the front end of the running back room. Williams and Corum have shown outstanding energy and urgency all throughout training camp, according to Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
"I like all of our guys with the ball in their hands. They all feel that no one's going to tackle them. What we keep preaching to them, which we don't have to because it's how they're made is [that] we haven't played tackle football yet, particularly with our starters," LaFleur said, via the team's transcript.
Williams is slated to have a standout year this season. He was one of the top-five running backs in 2023. Williams recorded 1,350 total yards and 15 touchdowns last year.