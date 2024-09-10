Rams Sign OL From Eagles Practice Squad Amid Multiple Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams added a center to bolster their depleted offensive line.
L.A. has signed Dylan McMahon off the Philadephia Eagles practice squad. Victor Williams of The Philly Pod shared the news via Twitter/X.
McMahon's agent, Whitney Holtzman, confirmed the news via Twitter/X, saying he is happy about the move to Los Angeles.
“Very excited my client C Dylan McMahon is headed to the Rams to sign with their active roster from the Eagles practice squad! Go Dylan!!”
According to Williams, McMahon is coming off a strong summer in which he looked good as the Eagles' backup center. If he can bring that same level of production to Los Angeles, the Rams may be in a good spot moving forward, considering the number of injuries their offensive line has already suffered.
McMahon was with the Eagles for less than five months after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Drfat with the No. 190 pick from NC State.
The Rams took advantage of signing him after the Eagles placed him on their practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland groomed McMahon as a backup interior lineman, mainly as a center. Still, he failed to make the 53-man roster after the roster cutdowns in late August.
This move is significant for the Rams as they are looking for players to replace their injured offensive lineman. L.A. was without its starting right tackle, Rob Haventsein, to start the season due to an ankle injury. In addition, the Rams will also be without sophomore starting guard Steve Avila, who suffered an MCL sprain in the season opener. Avila is expected to be out four to six weeks.
The Rams will likely have Beaux Limmer play center, and Jonah Jackson will move back to left guard in his absence, creating the roster spot for McMahon.
Rams' starting right guard, Kevin Dotson, also suffered a lateral sprain to his ankle and is considered day-to-day by head coach Sean McVay.
McMahon is in his rookie season after spending four years as a Wolfpack. In 49 games with 44 starts at NC State, he saw snaps at center, right guard, and left guard, and according to Pro Football Focus, McMahon allowed just one sack on 361 pass block snaps in 2023.
McMahon could be the difference maker the Rams need in the meantime.
