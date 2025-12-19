Rams House Reacts to Crazy TNF Showdown in NFC
The Los Angeles Rams had a delay getting to Seattle for their Thursday Night Football showdown with their NFC West rival, the Seattle, but they got there looking to get the second win of the season against the Seahawks.
It was the biggest game of the season for both teams. Not only were both teams looking to win to hold first place in the NFC West division, the winner was also going to hold firm control of the No. 1 seed in the whole NFC.
Rams House Reacts to Team's Heart Breaking TNF Loss
Three straight Rams drives have gone for at least 60 yards, the last one a 62-yard touchdown drive.
So far, they're managing the Davante Adams absence pretty well against the NFC's best defense. Matthew Stafford is in a terrific groove -- 12 of 17 on 9.8 yards per attempt.
Rams Injury Update: OL Kevin Dotson (ankle) is questionable to return.
Ferguson is the first Rams rookie tight end with multiple receiving touchdowns in a season since Gerald Everett in 2017.
9 to 18 for 6!!
KAM CURL FORCES THE FUMBLE! RAMS RECOVER!
Kam Curl recorded his first forced fumble of the season and the fourth of his career in the second quarter of tonight's game. He's forced at least one fumble in each of the last three seasons.
The Rams OL demolishes, and the RBs don't miss a lane ever.
You've got to score points against the Rams. Appreciate it won't feel like it until they're leading but LA's dominating. offense needs to start throwing some punches too
What a dominating performance so far by the Rams
*eyes roll to back of head* the Seahawks are ranked 2nd in special teams DVOA this year
Rams vs Seahawks on a random Thursday night in December
How about this?
Sam Darnold throws to Zach Charbonnet and it’s batted down, but it was a backward pass and Charbonnet touched it in the end zone.
SO THE SEAHAWKS GET THE 2PT AND IT’S NOW A TIE GAME...
This league.
Defense comes up big and forces the 3-and-out!
Puka and the Seahawks getting chippy.
rams special teams have costed the rams this game.
Kobie and Jared get to the QB!
Kobie Turner playing on another level lately man
Watching this Seahawks-Rams game
84 on the Rams dropped 2 perfect passes
WHAT A CATCH BY PUKA NACUA
SACKED BY POONA!
It feels like the Seahawks defense has done a good job of keeping the Rams at bay and then you realize the Rams have over 500 yards of offense and 30 points
Big-Game Sam Darnold.
are the new No. 1 seed in the NFC after an incredible comeback win.
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.