Rams House Reacts to Crazy TNF Showdown in NFC

The Los Angeles Rams had a delay getting to Seattle for their Thursday Night Football showdown with their NFC West rival, the Seattle, but they got there looking to get the second win of the season against the Seahawks.

It was the biggest game of the season for both teams. Not only were both teams looking to win to hold first place in the NFC West division, the winner was also going to hold firm control of the No. 1 seed in the whole NFC.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Three straight Rams drives have gone for at least 60 yards, the last one a 62-yard touchdown drive.



So far, they're managing the Davante Adams absence pretty well against the NFC's best defense. Matthew Stafford is in a terrific groove -- 12 of 17 on 9.8 yards per attempt. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 19, 2025

Rams Injury Update: OL Kevin Dotson (ankle) is questionable to return. — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2025

Ferguson is the first Rams rookie tight end with multiple receiving touchdowns in a season since Gerald Everett in 2017. https://t.co/88Z2S3xWfH — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 19, 2025

9 to 18 for 6!!

KAM CURL FORCES THE FUMBLE! RAMS RECOVER! — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2025

Kam Curl recorded his first forced fumble of the season and the fourth of his career in the second quarter of tonight's game. He's forced at least one fumble in each of the last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/bT2slTLhir — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) December 19, 2025

The Rams OL demolishes, and the RBs don't miss a lane ever. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 19, 2025

You've got to score points against the Rams. Appreciate it won't feel like it until they're leading but LA's dominating. #Seahawks offense needs to start throwing some punches too — Rob Staton (@robstaton) December 19, 2025

What a dominating performance so far by the Rams — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 19, 2025

*eyes roll to back of head* the Seahawks are ranked 2nd in special teams DVOA this year pic.twitter.com/c17kZh2YnD — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 19, 2025

Rams vs Seahawks on a random Thursday night in December pic.twitter.com/iWIyS5vLyC — GhettoGronk (@GhettoGronk) December 19, 2025

How about this?



Sam Darnold throws to Zach Charbonnet and it’s batted down, but it was a backward pass and Charbonnet touched it in the end zone.



SO THE SEAHAWKS GET THE 2PT AND IT’S NOW A TIE GAME...



This league. pic.twitter.com/gMUbziopjV — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 19, 2025

Defense comes up big and forces the 3-and-out! — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2025

Puka and the Seahawks getting chippy. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 19, 2025

rams special teams have costed the rams this game. — alexis kraft (@thealexiskraft) December 19, 2025

Kobie and Jared get to the QB!

Kobie Turner playing on another level lately man — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 19, 2025

Watching this Seahawks-Rams game pic.twitter.com/XOTLa1WNLc — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 19, 2025

84 on the Rams dropped 2 perfect passes — 🗽🍎 (@Light_2610) December 19, 2025

pic.twitter.com/LR8Furfg0Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2025

SACKED BY POONA! — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2025

It feels like the Seahawks defense has done a good job of keeping the Rams at bay and then you realize the Rams have over 500 yards of offense and 30 points — Kyle Posey (@KP_Show) December 19, 2025

Puka Nacua is having his best fantasy performance of the entire season in the fantasy semifinals 🤯pic.twitter.com/3Wl9e7ecDF — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 19, 2025

Big-Game Sam Darnold. #Seahawks are the new No. 1 seed in the NFC after an incredible comeback win. pic.twitter.com/vsPBwXB9VR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 19, 2025

