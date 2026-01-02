Where NFL Legend Tom Brady Ranks the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have their first losing streak of the season, and it has come at the worst time possible. The Rams have lost their last two games in last-second fashion as they are set to get their playoff run started in less than two weeks.

The Rams have been playing their best brand of football, but it was the last game that has people raising their eyebrows and saying, If this Rams team is still the one to beat in the playoffs. Or a team that is still the favorite to win it all.

The good thing about this is that the Rams have one more game before they get the playoffs started, where they could get momentum.

The Rams want to handle their business and let the cards fall where they might. The Rams are only worried about themselves and getting this team back on track. They know they are a team that could make a run at a title, but they also know they cannot play the way they did on Monday Night Football in Week 17 and expect to win it all.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts after an incompletion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tom Brady on Latest Ranking for Rams

The Rams lost with quarterback Matthew Stafford having his worst start of the season. Stafford through three interceptions, and they came at a costly time. The Rams' defense also had the worst game of the season. They were a defense that could not get a stop when they needed it the most. Now they are looking to get back to what they do best, and that is getting after the quarterback. The Rams want to make sure they are doing the right thing and getting back on track.

NFL Broadcaster and former legendary quarterback Tom Brady gave his latest rankings heading into the final week of the regular season. Here is where he has the Rams ranked.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Ten through six this week, I got Buffalo, Chicago, Los Angeles Rams, Philly, and Houston," said Tom Brady on FOX Sports. I got the Jacksonville Jaguars in the five spot. The Patriots dismantled the Jets, and they are back in the top five ... How sick were the 49ers, Bears games on Sunday? That is what the football gods were imagining when they dreamed up this beautiful sport... Denver moves to number two after completing the sweep against the Kansas City Chiefs. And Seattle stays at number one, after going across the country and dominating a Panthers team that had everything to play for."

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.