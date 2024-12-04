Rams Star TE Higbee Likely Needs One More Week Before Return
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) have had their fair share of injuries this season, but no more has impacted their offensive production than Tyler Higbee's torn ACL that he suffered at the end of last season.
Higbee had his knee blown out on a tackle from a Detroit Lions defender in the NFC Wild Card game at the end of last season. The Rams would go on lose that game and Higbee would be sidlined for longer than many expected. He missed the offseason, training camp, and the entire season so far.
Last week, the Rams were able to activate Higbee to participate in practice and begin working back to being fully healthy and suiting up for the team. Head coach Sean McVay was asked in Monday's media availability if he envisions Higbee to play this week against the Buffalo Bills (10-2).
"There is a possibility. I think it's more likely we'll see what the following week looks like," McVay said. "He has exceeded everybody's expectations probably other than his own. It was great having him back out there. He'll get another good week of practice and we'll see where that leaves us. If I were to
say, is it more or less likely that he would be able to play this week? Probably a little bit less likely, even though he might be able to, but whether or not we're quite at that point, I don't know that yet."
It is a tough spot for the Rams because they have a legitimate chance to make the postseason at this point of the season. They want to be as strong offensively to maximize potential and win games down the stretch. They also want to prioritize Higbee's long term healthy and avoid jeopardizing his career.
More than likely, Higbee will not play this week, but could be seen in a starting role in Week 15 on the road against the struggling San Francisco 49ers (5-7). With Higbee being out, tight end Colby Parkinson has been a major bright spot and filled the role well in his first season with the Rams.
