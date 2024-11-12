Rams Struggle Offensively As Winning Streak Ends to Dolphins
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball through all four quarters in their 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins (3-6) on Monday Night Football at Sofi Stadium. The Rams were unable to get in the end zone once, settling for five field goals for all 15 points.
It was the flattest performance from the Rams' offense in over a month, failing to score a touchdown, finshing 0-3 in the red zone, and 3-12 on third down conversions.
The Rams had not allowed a sack in the previous two games with multiple backups getting snaps. This week, most of their starting line was back, but allowed four sacks on quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was pressured all day which led to rushed, inaccurate throws and multiple failed drives.
The only bright spot of the offense was second-year receiver Puka Nacua, who finished the game with nine catches for 98 yards. Great to see him continuing to thrive after recovering from a knee injury that he has dealt with for most of the season.
Defensively, the Rams played decent, forcing two turnovers and holding the Dolphins to three field goals. Although, the Dolphins finished 2-3 within the red zone which was a massive difference in the game.
In their return to Sofi Stadium, former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey played blanket coverage all night, totaling six tackles and being targeted just a few times. Veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had two catches for 17 yards since being on the Super Bowl championship team in 2022 with Ramsey.
Rookie linebacker Jared Verse continues to impress for the Rams, earning another a strip sack that turned into the first fumble recovery of his career. Verse now has 4.5 sacks which leads all rookies. Fourth-year Christian Rozeboom intercepted a pass for his second career pick.
Overall, the difference in the game was the Rams' lack of offensive production, never finding any sort of rythm throughout all 60 minutes. Rookie kicker Joshua Karty had a fabulous day, hitting 5-6 field goals, including a career-long 55-yarder to end the first half. His only miss was from 57 yards.
Going forward, the Rams must have a short memory and move onto their second straight AFC East opponent for next week's road matchup with the New England Patriots (3-7). This was a very uncharacteristic loss for a Rams team that has looked unstoppable the past few weeks.
