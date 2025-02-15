Rams' Tackles Considered Areas of Concern
Things are looking up for the Los Angeles Rams heading into 2025. It’s a franchise that has gotten a terrific return on investment with their draft classes of the last couple of seasons and it has led them to secure a formidable young core led by veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford.
Over the last two seasons, the Rams have experienced slow starts before mounting terrific regular season runs to make the postseason, especially this season. The likely cause of this is the youth and development of the players on the roster adjusting to the speed of the game and figuring it out on the fly.
However, the team still has holes on both sides of the ball but may not be far off from contending for a championship in the next couple of seasons. Los Angeles must address their nose tackle situation, cornerback, safety depth, linebacker and offensive tackle.
The Athletic shared all 32 teams biggest needs heading into the offseason as Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue shared both tackle spots as the biggest needs but made it known that quarterback could be an significant area of concern if the Rams move on from Stafford via trade or release with his current contract.
“Now, let me be clear: If the Rams can’t figure out quarterback Matthew Stafford’s contract, or a team comes to them with a tempting trade offer, “quarterback” is the answer because they have no real plan behind the veteran star,” Rodrigue said. “However, if they go the “year-to-year” route with Stafford (and they could), then both left and right tackles are needed.”
Rodrigue would continue to point out Alaric Jackson likely hitting free agency as well as the health of team captain Rob Havenstein, who dealt with injuries last season but remains a key asset to the team’s success in the short term. While free agency doesn’t offer much value in terms of quality starting experience at both spots, building for the future is what the Rams have been doing for the last couple of seasons.
On paper, the Rams look like a team that is just a few pieces away from making a big playoff run. Yet, they are a team still needing to figure out a few things ahead of the start of free agency and the NFL Draft this April.
