Rams vs. Bills Live Game Thread

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are gearing up to face one of their toughest opponents of the season as they will host the red hot Buffalo Bills (10-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m PT.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
Both teams are coming off a victory as the Rams took down the New Orleans Saints (4-8) and Bills dismantled the San Francisco 49ers (5-7) in the snow at home. The Bills are riding a seven-game winning streak while the Rams are 2-2 in their last four contests.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been one of the hottest quarterbacks over the past few games as he has combined for eight touchdown and zero interceptions in his past three games. Stafford will be a major key to victory as the Rams heavily depend on his success to win.
Despite the strong passing attack, Rams running back Kyren Wiliams is responding from an impressive 104 rushing yards, one touchdown performance against the Saints last week. It marked Williams' second 100-yard rushing game and 10th rushing score of the season
The Bills will be a tough to team to slow down offensively as they are the second best team in the NFL in scoring, averaging 29.6 points per game. They possess another one of the league's top back in James Cook who has rushing for over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
If the Rams want to keep it close and compete in the ballgame, they will need to slow down Cook as well as Bills quarterback Josh Allen who has been playing at an MVP-caliber this season. Allen has 20 passing touchdowns with just five interceptions and six rushing scores.
