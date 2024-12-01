Rams vs. Saints Live Game Thread
NEW ORLEANS -- The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are in jeopardy of falling out of the playoff race and will need a clutch road win against an improving New Orleans Saints (4-7) team that has won back-to-back games after losing seven-straight. It will take a full team effort to get it done down south.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams are responding from one of their ugliest losses of the season in a 38-20 whomping by the Philadelphia Eagles at home last Sunday night. The defense was unable to keep up with the high-octane run game of the Eagles while the offense struggled in multiple areas.
Third down conversions and red zone execution will be the main priorities against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Saints are next to worst in average yards allowed per at 390.8 yards per game and third worst in pass defense with 256.6 yards allowed through the air.
If Matthew Stafford is able to continue his hot streak of 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions in his last five games, there is enough pieces around him to pick apart a Saints defense that will be without their top cornerback in Alontae Taylor with three interceptions and three pass deflections.
One Rams receiver was involved in an off-the-field incident following the loss to the Eagles, but is scheduled to suit up for gameday in Louisiana. Veteran Demarcus Robinson was arrested on a possible DUI while driving over 100mph on the highway early Monday morning.
Head coach Sean McVay said the league has been notified, but not repercussions have been enforced onto him just yet and seemingly will play this weekend. Regardless of the incident, the fact that he will play this weekend is a major plus for the Rams' pass attack.
The Rams started the season 0-3 on the road, but have won their last two away from home, the latest being a big win over the New England Patriots and previously over their divisional rival, Seattle Seahawks. Another road win would keep their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.
