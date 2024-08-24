Rams Young Edge Rusher Named 'Breakout' Player For Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2024 season with some expectations compared to the previous season. Last season was viewed as a dead season, but they emerged thanks to the combination of veteran players and young players stepping up significantly.
One of those players who stepped up for the start was L.A.'s edge rusher Byron Young. Young worked his way up from the start of training camp and presented and ultimately was named the starting outside linebacker to start the season over veteran Michael Hoecht.
Young had quite the rookie season, but he will have to produce massively with no Aaron Donald to the rescue this season. The 26-year-old should have a much improved year, and Jared Dubin of CBS Sports believes he will. Dubin voted Young the breakout player for the Rams in 2024.
The Rams selected Young with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Tennessee native was impressive in his rookie season as he recorded 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 8.0 sacks.
Young finished the season being voted eighth in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
He played in 17 games and started in 16 of them.
Young is one of the many up-and-coming rookies on the defensive side of the ball. If the Rams have questions about their legitimacy this season, it comes on their defensive side of the ball. The combination of losing Donald and adding first-time defensive coordinator Chris Shula is a massive worry to some,
The preseason hasn't really told us much, as the Rams don't care about it, and none of their primary guys are getting any runs. So, it is anything; we must take what we see in the preseason with a grain of salt, but that may even be too much.
Nonetheless, Young will play a massive role in the defense, alongside Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske, to name a few.
Young is in line to be the starting outside linebacker once again. The 26-year-old will also get some help from Verse, Hoecht, Nick Hampton, and rookie Brennan Jackson. The Rams have a ton of available pieces on that side of the ball, and we'll see how they all mesh together once the real games get going.
More Rams: Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Injury Update on Jonah Jackson, Darious Williams