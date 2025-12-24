Rams Have One Clear Advantage Over Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams will be back on the field for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons to close out Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

This is going to be another huge game for the Rams as they are looking to improve their NFC seeding if they can. While the Falcons are looking to put on a major upset to make sure that the Rams' first-round pick next season is not in the top 10. The Rams own the Falcons' round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Rams are coming off a big-time loss that sent them from first place in the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC to now being the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs. That is a major drop off and goes to show how good the NFC West is this season.

They are going to end up with three teams in the playoffs from the NFC West. The Rams are not worried about that as they are looking to get back on track and make sure they learned from the loss last week.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams Need to Advantage of the Falcons on MNF

Going into Week 17, there is one clear advantage that the Rams have over the Falcons, and that is rest. The Rams , since they played on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, will have a few more days to rest up and put the perfect game plan in when they play the Falcons.

The Rams are already good when they are coming off a loss and now you mix that in with having more days to get ready for Week 17, it is a good formula for the Rams.

The Rams are looking to get win number 12 as they will let all the other things fall into place. They are going to worry only about their team and control what they can control.

Nothing else matters to this team. That is going to be the message that is being said in the Rams locker room. They still know they are the best team when they are playing football at a high level. They just have to make sure they handle their business before they start thinking about making a huge run for the Super Bowl.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It is going to be interesting these last two games for the Rams and the rest of the NFL. There are a lot of different things that still need to be decided in these last few games.

