Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Injury Update on Jonah Jackson, Darious Williams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed the team expects offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and defensive back Darious Williams to "work back" in by next week.
When Jackson was first hurt at the end of July, his timetable to return was by Week 1. His early return is good news for the offensive line. The unit has been hampered by numerous injuries throughout training camp and practice.
the former Pro Bowler was the main target for Los Angeles in free agency. Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams. Jackson has been dealing with a bruised scapula injury which was a major setback for the Rams, given the huge investment dedicated toward adding the offensive lineman to the roster.
“I know he wants to be out here more than anybody, and he played great the other day,” McVay told Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times at the beginning of August. “He’s got a body of work — there’s a reason why we felt so strongly about being able to add him here, and this is another little temporary setback.”
Meanwhile, Williams has been dealing with a hamstring injury since late July. He was also an offseason acquisition by the Rams. In March, Williams signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Los Angeles. He's expected to start in the secondary at corner.
The return of two key offseason acquisitions is encouraging for the Rams since the team was hampered by a number of injuries before the season even started. At one point, a total of five offensive linemen had all sustained injuries.
Matthew Stafford is also trending in the right direction with his injury. Stafford was dealing with hamstring tightness but was a full participant in Thursday's joint practice with the Houston Texans.
"It was a full day for him," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via the team's transcript. "It was good. We prefer him not to have to hand off backwards on a couple of those. But because of the progression, he wanted to get the work in, and and I thought really their (Texans) overall etiquette in terms of staying away from him was really good. And I was pleased with the way that our line competed."
The Rams endured their fair share of injuries before the regular season even started, but with the return of key starters, things are certainly looking brighter in Los Angeles.
