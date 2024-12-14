REPORT: How Rams' Win Broke the 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams faced the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season. This time, it was a Thursday Night Football game in The Bay that both teams needed.
However, the 49ers undoubtedly needed it more, as the loss eliminated them from playoff contention after a long and challenging season for Kyle Shanahan and company.
Thursday's game had many interesting aspects. Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY released his list of winners and losers. He listed 49ers WR Deebo Samuel as one of the game's biggest losers.
"Samuel said he was frustrated over not getting the ball enough this season," Dragon said. "The 49ers attempted to feature him early, but he wasn’t very effective. Samuel dropped the football on a slant route in the third quarter when he had nothing but green grass in front of him and could’ve scored. The 49ers had to settle for a field goal on the drive
The 49ers can go ahead and start to look forward to the NFL Draft and the rest of the offseason, as their playoff chances took a significant hit. Unless each team in the NFC West loses multiple games down the stretch, there is virtually no way the 49ers can make the playoffs.
While Samuel and other players were named as losers, none were bigger than De'Vondre Campbell, who quit and walked off the field in the middle of the game against the Rams.
"According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter when asked to check in to replace linebacker Dre Greenlaw," Dragon said. "The Prime Video cameras captured footage of Campbell, helmet in hand, walking off the field and heading to the locker room.
Both teams kicked well in the game, and on Thursday, Dragon listed both teams’ kickers as winners.
"Rams kicker Joshua Karty and 49ers kicker Jake Moody were the only source of points," Dragon said. "Karty connected on all four of his field goal attempts and Moody made both of his. Karty came into Week 15 having only made 77% of his field goal attempts on the season."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.