REPORT: Positives from Rams' Loss to the Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams can finally move past the regular season after losing to the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. While the game may not have been very important, it still was a learning tool for many of the Rams' young players.
Michael Baca of NFL.com analyzed the Rams' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Baca credited Rams field goal kicker Joshua Karty with an impressive outing against a division foe.
"The Rams might also be rest assured knowing their rookie kicker has a hot foot entering the postseason," Baca said. Joshua Karty made all four of his field goal attempts in the loss, the longest one coming from 57 yards in the third quarter and his last from 38 yards out, securing a fourth-quarter lead. The rookie sixth-rounder extended his streak of made FGs to 13 straight as the Rams enter the playoffs."
Baca acknowledged the 57-yard field goal Karty made, but Karty made all four of his field goal attempts, including the aforementioned 57-yard field goal and another field goal from 58 yards out. McVay praised his kicker with a productive outing that helped give the Rams a chance to win on Sunday.
“He was awesome," McVay said. "You talk about just how pure he struck the football today. I thought the last field goal that we had to be able to go up 25-24 was an excellent hold by [P] Ethan Evans and really good timing by [K] Joshua [Karty]. But to hit two longer 50-yard field goals the way that he did, I think he's peaking at the right time. He's just been so steady. I'm really proud of Josh, but I'm not surprised just based on the things that go on behind the scenes and how he's just been so steady throughout this journey that we've been on.”
“Not really. It ended up working out that way but I do think it was beneficial. He is so steady. I think he's got a lot of confidence right now, and I never really sensed the change in his demeanor, regardless of when we've had to overcome some different circumstances. I think he's been outstanding as of late, and that's really a credit to our operation as a whole and give [Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn] and [Special Teams Assistant] Coach Aukerman a ton of credit as well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE