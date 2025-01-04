What Has Sparked Improvement in Raiders' Defense?
The Los Angeles Rams are heading to the postseason after returning from a terrible 1-4 start. The Rams overcame many obstacles to get to this point and secure a home playoff game, but they did just that.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is in his first season with the team. However, he knew he had whatever resources he needed to ensure the Rams' defense had a productive season.
Shula explained the importance of the defensive communication between the players on the field and the coaching. Shula believes improved the communication is largely why he unit has continued to develop, even if their record says.
"It's playing off each other," Shula said. "It's like rushing as a unit. If everybody rushes individually when you're just trying to win your one-on-one matchup, that's not how it works. If you're rushing four guys, there are essentially six lanes for the quarterback to get through, so when those guys understand that, they can communicate, cover each other up, and understand where the weaknesses are when we are running stunts and how to cover up those weaknesses. Sometimes, [Defensive Line Coach] Giff Smith and [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC [Carter] have been all over it, and sometimes the players just have to see it and feel it to truly understand."
Shula is in his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, and the unit features numerous players under the age of 25. The Rams also have one of the youngest defenses in the National Football League.
Shula noted that he felt the communication had improved which has been a significant part of.
"I'd say the communication," Shula said. "I think it starts with the coaches, with the position coaches figuring out what they do best, trying to put them in the best positions, and taking some layers off. Then, the players taking ownership amongst themselves. It starts with the walkthroughs in practice, them communicating, overemphasizing, and that just leads to the execution. You've seen the growth throughout the season and continue to do it at a high level."
While their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks may not be meaningful, the Rams get another game under their belt before starting the playoffs.
