REPORT: Rams Address Significant Need in Upcoming Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of a relatively successful season, but they undoubtedly have roster holes. While there is not much that can be done to fix the roster holes, it can be done.
Owain Jones of the Pro Football Network predicts the Rams will have the 17th pick in the draft and believes they will choose defensive tackle Mason Graham from Michigan. Jones noted that even with the 17th-overall pick, the Rams would still be in trade in the position to
“There are two mistakes here from the simulator,” Jones said. “Firstly, there is little doubt that Mason Graham will be drafted higher than Pick 17. Most analysts view the Michigan DT as an elite prospect and one of the top three prospects in the entire class, and there are a handful of teams drafting higher that require his services.
"Secondly, the Los Angeles Rams already have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL. The unit is having an unbelievable season with Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske through the middle and Jared Verse and Byron Young off the edge.
Jones noted that Graham's skillset blends in perfectly with the type of defense the Rams run. Making it much more likely that the Rams select the talented defensive tackle for the middle of their defense.
"Graham may have the talent that is too good to pass up in this situation, but the case remains that his combination of athleticism and power in all phases of the game is worthy of a top-10 selection," Jones said.
The Rams had a successful draft a few months ago and will look to pair that with another successful draft this offseason. While their loss to the Eagles confirmed there is a massive difference between the Rams and the upper echelon of teams.
However, they are not far from fielding a yearly playoff contender, but they have a few decisions to make before draft night. On the other hand, the Rams hope to have a successful next few weeks, when they will be out of range to draft Jones or another top defensive lineman.
