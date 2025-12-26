Matthew Stafford Reflects on Latest Pro Bowl Honor

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been witnesses to greatness as quarterback Matthew Stafford has put in a career season and as he approaches his first MVP win, Stafford picked up his third career Pro Bowl selection.

Stafford on Achieving His Third Pro Bowl Selection

Stafford spoke about the achievement on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It's great," stated Stafford. "It's a great honor to get. Fans are involved, players are involved, coaches… whoever's involved is involved. I appreciate it. I play this game to try to play at a high level and get respect from the people that you do it with and play against. That part of it is really cool. Are there instances [where he’s felt overlooked]? In 2011, I thought I had a chance. I wasn't even close, so at that point I kind of reserved myself to just go play and have fun. Whatever happens, happens, but it is cool to be a part of it.”

McVay on Stafford's Selection

Despite all his individual success, a lack of team success in Detroit, paired with playing in an era of elite, classically trained passers, resulted in only one Pro Bowl selection with the Lions. Stafford was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023, after enduring a season where the offense lost multiple stars to injury.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if he was surprised Stafford has only made it to the Pro Bowl on three occasions.

“Yes," stated McVay. "What's interesting is there are a lot of layers to the Pro Bowl stuff, but when you talk to the real football people, I don't think he's seen that way. I think he's seen as a guy that’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that's been very well acknowledged this year, but I think it's probably overdue. I think you guys have asked me a lot about the level that he's playing at, but I also think that's pretty consistent with what he's done. Sometimes the numbers can reflect really good play and sometimes they don't."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I know this, since he got here in ‘21, he's elevated everybody that he's around. He's elevated the situations that he's a part of and every single time that he takes the field, our team has a belief because of him leading the way. I can't say enough good things about him. I'm really happy for him to be able to get some of that stuff. I think the best part about Matthew is that he has this great humility."

"Those aren't the things that move the needle. What he cares about is the respect of his teammates, his coaches and the people that he's playing against. I think when you talk to those who know, he has great respect and admiration for the way that he competes, the way he goes about it and what type of player he is.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.