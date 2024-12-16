REPORT: Rams Are Now in Prime Position for a Playoff Run
The Los Angeles Rams got nearly every result they needed from teams around the league this week. If they win the NFC West, Los Angeles is in the running for a playoff spot.
After starting the season 1-4, the Rams are battling history as well as it is rare for a team start the season 1-4 and still make the playoffs.
Dan Treacy of The Sporting News recently released the Rams' updated playoff odds after Week 15's games. The Rams beat the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Arizona Cardinals won.
All of the results within the NFC West have led to the Rams regaining the lead in the division with just a few weeks left in the season. Treacy noted the similarities between this year's Rams team and
"Are Rams fans watching a re-run of 2023? After starting 1-4 and seemingly losing hope of contending as injuries piled up, L.A. is suddenly above .500 and knocking on the door in the NFC West," Treacy said.
"The Rams' thrilling 44-42 win over the Bills in Week 14 provided a reminder of how high the team's ceiling can be when both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are available for Matthew Stafford. The question now is whether the hole will be too deep for the team to dig out of, even after six wins in their last eight games."
The Rams still have a few weeks remaining in the season, but they must continue to play solid football over the final few weeks of the regular season. The Rams are in first place in the division but have two more NFC West opponents remaining.
"The Rams now lead the NFC West after the Seahawks fell to the [Green Bay] Packers on Sunday night. L.A. still plays the Seahawks again this season and would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win, so it controls its destiny in the division.
"That matchup could decide the NFC West in 2024, but for now, Los Angeles holds the top spot in the division. The Cardinals are also still alive in the NFC West after a Week 15 win over the New England Patriots.
