REPORT: Rams Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the New York Jets.
After some verbal confirmation from Rams head coach Sean McVay that tight end Tyler Higbee would be playing for the first time this season against the Jets, the Rams have officially activated Higbee as of Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Higbee had been declared “Physically Unable to Perform” since late July this year, after the tight end tore his ACL and MCL against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 14 in the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs.
McVay had called Higbee’s return just a week ago, saying: “None of it has been finalized yet but with the progress that he has made over the last couple weeks, the way he has looked at practice, I do expect him to be ready to go against the Jets.”
Higbee could be a necessary addition to the Rams’ current squad, adding some depth to the offensive game going into the team’s final three confirmed matchups. With Higbee being slated to come back, McVay has said that they will have things to evaluate in preparation for the game.
“We have to get the plan together, figure out what that looks like, and what’s the best way to utilize that group as a whole. Obviously, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to get him back and what he means to our football team … but also just the presence of being out there,” said McVay.
On the other hand, Rams offensive linebacker Nick Hampton was placed on injury reserve. Hampton tore his pectoral in the team’s 12-6 win against the 49ers, an injury that marked an early end to the linebacker’s season.
“He’s done a really good job for us, been a major contributor on special teams and has been a very reliable player if he’s had to come in as an outside [line] backer,” said McVay. “He’ll attack his rehab and be back stronger next year.”
The Rams also signed linebacker Rashad Weaver to their practice squad. Weaver is coming from the Tennessee Texans, where he had spent four seasons. Weaver’s last game with the Titans was on Oct. 20 against the Green Bay Packers.
Weaver played in 33 games with the Titans, his most successful season being in 2022, where he marked the majority of his career stats.
