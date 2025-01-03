REPORT: Rams Still Have Something to Play For vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams have one more regular-season game against an NFC West foe before the playoffs begin shortly after that.
The Rams are preparing for the postseason, while the Seahawks prepare for next season.
Bill Bender of the Sporting News released his predictions for each Week 18 game, including the Rams' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
"The Rams can clinch a No. 3 seed here, and how they play it might hinge on what the Buccaneers do in the early game against the Saints," Bender said. "That makes it tough for bettors here, but we will go with the assumption the Rams look to secure that No. 3 seed and continue to build momentum around a five-game win streak. Los Angeles has allowed 10 points or less in its past three games."
While the Rams seem to have little to play for, Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is just a few yards away from eclipsing 60,000 career passing yards. Only nine other quarterbacks in NFL history have ever accomplished that feat, the most recent being Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted how unique an accomplishment that is on the horizon for Stafford. He has accomplished many things in his storied career, but 60,000 career passing yards is monumental historically,
"I think that when you start talking about these types of things, it's an incredible testament to the consistency over time," McVay said. "I think the longer that you get a chance to be a part of how competitive this league is and how hard it is to just win games or to do some of the things, to go out there and put up some of the numbers that are in alignment with trying to go win football games week in and week out, you realize how special that consistency word is.
"Certainly, he's been doing it for a lot longer than I've been a head coach, and it's an incredible testament to the career, the resilience, the mental toughness, the physical toughness, the competitive stamina, and all of those things to even be in a position to have that as part of the conversation. Nothing but respect. He's a hall of famer in my book. I think a lot of these numbers back it up, but also the way that he elevates his teammates, which I think is the most important thing."
The Rams and Seahawks should still be a competitive game, even with both teams' postseason fate already decided.
