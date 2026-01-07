NFL Teams Looking At Multiple Rams Assistants For Job Interviews

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to have their coaching staff raided once again. Here's the latest regarding the Rams' assistants and which ones are expected to be interviewed for jobs around the league once that window opens.

Chris Shula

As expected, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is the favorite out of all the Rams' coaches to get at least one interview request. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about what he knows regarding the situation.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I got a couple requests for some trades from me [laughter]," stated McVay. "No, I'm just kidding. I don't think so yet, but I do know that those are…based on some of the things that I've heard, I would imagine that Chris will get a couple requests. I'd be very surprised if that doesn't happen. But nothing official as of yet. Not anybody else.”

McVay Understudies

According to NFL Insider Peter Schrager, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Pass Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase are considered names generating a buzz, and both should get requests for interviews when their window opens.

"A name that keeps coming up (can't be requested yet) when offensive HC candidates are being mentioned is Rams OC Mike LaFleur ," stated Schrager in a tweet. "But another name with some legit buzz is Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase, who interviewed with Jax and TB last year for OC jobs a year ago. He's 35."

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur might have one of the best offensive resumes in the NFL. A member of multiple conference-winning franchises, LaFleur comes from both the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay school of thought, being one of the few men in the NFL who is able to establish a strong rushing attack while using a variety of formations and personnel packages to mask the run and the pass.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaFleur has been instrumental in the Rams' usage of 13 personnel this season, he is exposed to multiple defensive trees regarding who his defensive coordinator could be, and his last name is enough to get him hired anywhere.

Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase is another brilliant offensive mind who is at the forefront of offensive thought, constantly bringing in new concepts into the Rams' facility. The Rams' passing attack has flourished under his control with Los Angeles owning the 2025 passing title, receptions title, and receiving touchdowns title. All three are owned by three separate players, emphasizing his ability as a coach.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Tampa Bay retains Todd Bowles, don't be surprised if Scheelhaase ends up in the Sunshine State.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.