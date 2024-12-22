REPORT: Sunday's Result Weighs Heavily on Rams Playoff Chances
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have been in must-win mode since their 1-4 start and will need to continue that motto this Sunday as they travel east to face the New York Jets (4-10). A win or loss will prove to drastically swing their playoff chances in opposite directions.
The Rams have won their last three games and seven of their last nine. Since their pitiful start to the season, head coach Sean McVay's group has played like a completely different team and are peaking at the perfect time with minimal games left in the regular season.
The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but will want to play spoiler. There is a storied rivalry between quarterbacks as Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers go way back to their time in the NFC North and Rodgers would love to give another gut punch in that matchup.
Pro Football Focus released a breakdown of the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 16 and provided some insight on how important this weekend's game is for the Rams. According to PFF, a Rams win would give them a 68% chance at the playoffs while a loss would drop them to 45%.
Essentially, however this game will play out will decide if the Rams have a better or worse than 50% chance to make a playoff spot. With just two regular season games remaining after Sunday, there is not a ton of room for error for the Rams, attempting to win their fourth division title since 2017.
If the Rams play their game on both sides of the ball, they will be successful against a struggling Jets team that has had a tough time finding ways to stay competitive. The Jets possess the fifth-best pass defense in the NFL, but the Rams have the ninth-best passing offense which favors them.
With division rival, Seattle Seahawks (8-6) hot on the Rams tail, winning out the final three games of the regular season may be one of their only paths to the playoffs. A win this weekend could potentially give them a full game lead in the division is the Seahawks fall to the Vikings this week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE