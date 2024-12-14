REPORT: Winners and Losers from Rams' Win Over 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football proved the team can win multiple ways. The win on Thursday boosted the Rams' chances of making the playoffs and did the opposite for the 49ers.
Sanjesh Singh of NBCSports.com named Rams’ cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon one of Thursday’s winners because of his stellar play against the 49ers’ passing attack.
“In a more delayed revenge game, former 49ers cornerback [Ahkello] Witherspoon turned up against his old side,” Singh said. “The Ram logged five tackles (four solo) but primarily stood out in coverage, recording three passes defended."
Singh listed 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sr. as one of the biggest losers from Thursday night.
“In his first game since publicly taking to social media to complain about not getting the ball enough, Samuel Sr. didn't prove much on the field,” Singh said. “He recorded just 16 receiving yards on three catches and seven targets, with two rushes for three yards. One inexcusable drop in the third quarter drew audible groans and boos from the home crowd.
Samuel's teammate Brock Purdy was also listed as one of the worst performers from Thursday's loss to the Rams. Purdy has struggled this season, missing many of his best offensive players.
Still, Purdy has to do better that, considering the contract he is likely to get from the 49ers will be massive. The contract must match the production.
"Purdy is due to get paid soon by the 49ers, and though he obviously deserves a raise given his achievements with the team on a low contract, San Francisco will need to be careful," Singh said.
"The former Mr. Irrelevant threw for 142 yards on 14 of 31 completions with a pick, which ultimately turned the game in favor of Los Angeles."
It was a game that featured plenty of kicking on both sides. Singh listed both teams’ kickers as winners on Thursday. “These are the types of games where kickers really earn their pay. With no touchdowns from either side, Rams' Joshua Karty nailed all four of his attempts,” Singh said. “49ers' Jake Moody made both, too, with his 53-yard attempt just sneaking in amid a second straight inconsistent season.”
