Sean McVay on Rams' Preparation For Jets
10 days is how long it will have been between the Los Angeles Rams’ last game against the San Francisco 49ers and their upcoming game against the New York Jets this Sunday. The Rams are approaching their last three games of the season, but the team has no room to waver in practice.
Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed what practice looked like in preparation for the Jets in a press conference on Wednesday.
“What’s nice about being able to have the mini-bye [week] is I think this team benefits from being able to practice and we’re smart about it,” said McVay.
“When we go, we go, but making sure that we understand how intentional we have to be about those reps and also making sure the guys are as fresh as possible on Sunday. And that is something that I think [happens] in collaboration with [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group,” he continued.
This week and a half that the Rams have gotten to practice is the longest break the team has had this season in between regular season games, and according to McVay, they are taking advantage of it.
“You don’t get better at football without doing it and you can’t just use the games as opportunities to be able to get better. You have to be able to really stress yourself in a positive way where you push yourself past those manageable expectations. That’s always the challenge at this part of the year, based on wanting them to be right, but also wanting to ascend and improve,” he continued.
Although the clock is dwindling on the regular season for the Rams, the team is as bought in as ever, according to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a lot of it has to do with McVay.
“I think [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] challenged the group as a whole three weeks ago … He [wrote] however many days we had left that were guaranteed to you. I think that’s something that’ll get your attention real quick. I think we’ve had great buy-in from our team since that point. I don’t see that wavering or changing at any point.
The Rams will have the chance to showcase how their practice has paid off this upcoming weekend, as they continue their journey to clinching a playoff spot.
