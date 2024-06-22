Rams Star Defender Ranked Toward Top Of Fantasy Producers
The Los Angeles Rams have a few question marks when we enter this novella 2024 season. The Rams will look to make some noise similar to last season but take it up a notch.
They not only want to, but it's pivotal that they do, especially with tough teams during their conference. In order to do just that, they know their defense needs to be at the top of their game. However, that won't be easy, especially with the absence of Aaron Donald. Donald is no longer the backbone of this defense, which now leaves their young linebacker, Ernest Jones.
Jones was coming off a breakout season in 2023; a dn will need to take that leap in 2024. Not only is he promised to produce for the L.A. Rams, but he could produce for some fantasy football owners.
According to PFF's Jonathon Macri, Jones is ranked in the tier 1 of top fantasy linebackers.
Jones joins the top six along with Jaguars Foyesade Oluokun, Ravens Roquan Smith, Colts Zaire Franklin, Broncos Alex Singleton, and Bears T.J. Edwards. Macri writes that Jones could take that next step in his career to be the focal point in fantasy and for the Rams.
"Jones became a full-time starter last season and delivered a breakout year, averaging 9.7 tackles per game and adding 4.5 sacks," Macri wrote. "He didn't quite hit 150 total tackles because he missed two games, but he was well on pace to clear that mark. His 15.6 tackles over expected was a 97th-percentile score for his position, providing optimism that he can deliver in 2024 as the team's lone full-time linebacker."
It's nice that Jones is projected to be a top fantasy producer, but as long as he does things on the field to impact the winning of the game, then that's fine. The captain on the defensive side of the ball made a leap in 2023; however, can he take an even more significant leap with all the eyes on him, being the focal point of the defense this time? We shall see.