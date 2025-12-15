Rams Go Offensive Route in Latest Mock Draft

When it comes down to the NFL Draft, there has not been a better team doing it than the Los Angeles Rams. Over the last few years, the Rams have been finding a way to continue to improve their team in massive ways, no matter where they are picking.

It could be in the early rounds or late ones, but the Rams have done it their way, and it has worked out for numerous years. General manager Les Snead always does a great job of making sure he has the right players in mind and selecting them.

Teams around the NFL are looking to do what the Rams have done, but many have not been successful. The Rams have something special going when it comes to finding players that other teams overlook or players that are not on the radar. They find the players that fit their team, and those players come in right away and have an impact. Head coach Sean McVay and his coaching staff have done a great job of developing these players as well, and more is on the way.

Rams 2026 Mock Draft - First Round

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams hold two 1st round picks. Many have asked, how does a team this good have two picks in the first round? And one could end up being in the top 10. That is even more insane to think about. A team that once traded multiple first-round picks to win it all, now could win it all and still have a top pick in the draft next year.

In FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang's latest mock draft, he has the Rams taking two offensive players with their two first-round selections.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons, 5-9): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Given that the Rams are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, it seems almost unfair that the club has a top-10 selection, but give GM Les Snead credit for coaxing the pick from Atlanta on Day 1 of the 2025 draft. One of the few areas of concern for the Rams is at right tackle, where Warren McClendon has struggled with inconsistency. The 6-foot-6, 309 pound Fano is surprisingly agile with NFL bloodlines and experience playing both tackle spots.

31. Los Angeles Rams (10-3): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

There are a lot of gifted receiver tandems in the NFL, but few can match the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Davante Adams’ production. Both, however, have struggled with durability, which could leave Les Snead valuing Boston's similar combination of size and ball skills. With an extra first-round pick to play with, Snead might view adding yet another gifted pass-catcher for Matthew Stafford to target as a cheap and savvy insurance policy.

